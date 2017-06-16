Angola: Minister Satisfied With Positive Balance of Media Sector

Luanda — The Social Communication minister, José Luís de Matos, on Thursday welcomed the positive and encouraging results achieved by the media sector, regarding the materialization of the objectives of the National Development Plan 2013/2017.

The minister also highlighted the approval of the legislative package of the Social Communication, which will allow the journalistic activity to function within the parameters and in compliance with the basic principles of the exercise of the journalist job.

José Luís de Matos called attention to the increased responsibilities for the Social Communication sector in the election, urging professionals to contribute to the establishment of a climate of tranquility and peaceful coexistence between political forces, so that citizens can freely and conscientiously choose who should lead the destinations of Angola.

He called on journalists and other media professionals to renew their commitment to peace and democracy, acting within the framework of ethics and professional deontology and under the electoral legislative package.

At the end of the meeting, held under the motto "Social Communication at the Service of Democracy and Citizenship", some provincial directors and others were honored posthumously.

Chairmen of the Board of Directors, executive and non-executive directors of the public media companies and provincial directors, among other guests, were present at the meeting.