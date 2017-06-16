Cameroon: Minfof Building - Works Take Unreversed Gear

Major works on the structure to host the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife already stands at 69.60 per cent

Construction works on the structure to host the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife (MINFOF) at the New Administrative Headquarters in Etoudi - Yaounde, are fast advancing, Cameroon Tribune has observed. The eight storey building which is one of the Head of State's Greater Accomplishment projects already stands tall and conspicuous beside the Unity Palace. When we visited the project site, Monday June 12, 2017, engineers, technicians and other project workers were busy pushing on with the putting in place of the edifice at an amazing speed. Workers on hand told Cameroon Tribune that they work every day of the week from early morning till late in the evening, usually taking shifts. Started on Tuesday February 17, 2015, the new MINFOF building is already taking the shape of a flying bird. The building is perched on a ground surface of 1,694m2 and occupies a total space of 12,004.15m2. The entire structure is being constructed on surface area of one hectare. Going by engineers, the building which shall have an underground compartment is expected to be completed within a 42-month time frame. It will be made up of four parts. There shall be a central block of nine floors for offices. On the right of the central block will be a block of nine floors, comprising of eight upstairs on one part and seven upstairs on the other part. A left block of 10 floors beginning from underground is also in place. Behind the central block is a block of three floors, comprising two upstairs to host a library. Two of the upstairs floors will host a big conference hall and a mezzanine floor. The building shall be fenced, have parking space as well as green open spaces. The building being constructed by DPE International is costing the State FCFA 12, 230,634,720. FCFA 10,608,730,428 will go for the building proper while FCFA 1,621,904,292 will be used for peripheral works like putting in place of a garden, parking lots, amongst others. The cost of the project is being borne by the public investment budget of MINFOF. We learned the building will meet international standards, having in place emergency exists, firewalls, proper ventilation, amongst others. According to the MINFOF Director of General Affairs, Simon-Pierre Sone, once the project is completed, hopefully in record time, it's going to ameliorate the working conditions of staff of the ministry.

Mengolo Avomo Raymond: "Funds Are Being Awaited To Import Materials"

Project Manager

Can you tell us the level of advancement of the project?

The present total physical execution rate of the project for the construction of the ministerial building of the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife stands at 15.11 per cent. Over 69.60 per cent of major works have already been executed. We have already consumed 66.67 per cent of the execution time frame and financial execution stands at 19.21 per cent. Basically, that is where we are with the project today. Other works have not yet commenced because we are still to place command for the materials for such works from abroad.

What is left to be done?

As to what is left to be done, you know for a big project like this one, the major works account for about 30 to 40 per cent of the entire work. We are still to handle technical aspects like air conditioning system, installation of electricity of various voltages, plumbing, carpentry works, inside finishing, amongst others and all these works account for about 60 per cent.

What is the spirit of workers on the construction site?

They are in high spirit and are working very well. The company executing the project is well equipped. However, there is a little problem of disbursement of funds. We have accounts in need of servicing by the administration. The construction company and project manager need to be paid so that they can have money to place command for certain materials abroad. This financial engagement can help the company meet certain deadlines especially in terms of execution. You know it usually takes about three to four months before materials commanded from abroad are delivered. If the construction company has money to place such an order, then work is going to normally advance. Interview conducted

