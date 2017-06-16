Cameroon: Day of the African Child - A Parliamentary Session Dedicated to Children

The 27th edition of the Day of the African Child is commemorated today nationwide.

Cameroon today joins the rest of Africa to commemorate the 27th edition of the Day of the African Child. In Yaounde, the day will be marked by the 19th session of the children's parliament which will give some children parliamentarians the opportunity to question government Ministers on different issues concerning the wellbeing of children in Cameroon. This year's event is taking place under the theme, "The 2030 agenda for a sustainable development in favour of children in Africa: let's encourage their protection, their empowerment and equal opportunities for all". Ahead of the African Child Day, the Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irène Nguene, yesterday, June 15, 2017 opened a forum dubbed "Child Protection Boulevard." While opening the forum, she said it was an opportunity for all stakeholders in the protection of children's right in Cameroon to come together and educate the population on how to deal with the upbringing of children. Situated within the premises of the National Museum, partners at the "Child Protection Boulevard" have several guidelines to tell their visitors, most of whom are parents, on the upbringing of children. Some of such information includes "children should be cared for by adults, it is the child's right to be educated, the child has rights, but the parents need to set limits as well as children need to play and communicate while they grow and develop." Pauline Irène Nguene said the "Child Protection Boulevard" is three days of solidarity to children especially those suffering from rare diseases and other handicap. Partners in the protection of children's rights in Cameroon are using the occasion to stand against any form of child abuse which is unacceptable. In this light a message on one of the posters read, "You have a duty to care and protect children from all forms of violence, neglect and exploitation".