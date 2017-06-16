Cameroon: Weightlifting - for Women Also

Over the years, female athletes have brought glory to Cameroon in international competitions

Even though weightlifting is an Olympic sport, many still believe it is reserved for men for diverse reasons. However, as the years go by more women are getting interested in weightlifting. The performance of Cameroon in international competition has much to write home about. Clementine Noubissi, 27, is an example of women in weightlifting. She lives in Yaounde and spends most of her time practicing the sport she loves so much. She was seen at the weightlifting training centre in the Nlogkak neighbourhood on Wednesday June 14, 2017. She said left school after her Probatoire certificate. A hair dresser by profession, Clementine is also a professional weightlifter. She won a silver medal for Cameroon at the fourth Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan 2017. Clementine told Cameroon Tribune reporters that her life rotates around three major aspects. She said apart from sports she is doing hair dressing. She begins her day with morning prayers and listens to religious music while getting ready to go for training. After breakfast she goes for training and after training she goes back home or to the hair dressing saloon. She said she trains six times a week from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Presently, the national weightlifting team is training ahead of the African Championship in Mauritius Island in July to qualify for the Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games. As a result, training is more intense. Clementine said as a woman the sport does not disturb her family life. Her ambition is to win an Olympic medal for Cameroon since it is a long time Cameroon has not won a medal at the Olympic Games. Estelle Adele Momeni, another female weightlifter has a similar story to that of Clementine Noubissi. She said every woman can practice weightlifting and there are no taboo linked to the practice of the sort. Mother of one child, she gets up in the morning at 5:00 a.m. and begins her daily chores. She takes her son to school and then goes for training. After training at midday she goes back home to continue with her duties and prepare for the next day. A soldier by profession, she is able to do her job alongside her sports career. Her ambition is to qualify for the Commonwealth Games and to lift the flag of Cameroon high in the international scene.