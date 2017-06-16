Namibia: Short Course Season Off to a Great Start

16 June 2017

The Short Course Swimming season got off to a great start last weekend with 10 individual and one relay record being broken.

Heleni Stergiadis of Dolphins led the way with four new records in the women's 13-14 age group.

In the 200m individual medley she broke her own record of 2:26,45 with a new time of 2:23,86, and in the 100m butterfly she broke the old record of 1:06,81 with a new time of 1:05,92.

She also set a new 200m freestyle record of 2:11,51, breaking the old mark of 2:11,84; and a new 100m individual medley record of 1:07,54, breaking the old mark of 1:07,93.

Oliver Durand of Dolphins broke two records in the men's 9-10 age group category.

In the 200m individual medley he broke the old mark of 2:53,58 with a new record of 2:50,56, and in the 100m individual medley he broke the old mark of 1:19,67 with a new record of 1:18,82.

Ronan Wantenaar of Namib Swimming Academy broke two records in the men's 15-16 age group category.

In the 200m individual medley he broke the old mark of 2:16,61 with a new time of 2:15,63 and in the 100m individual medley he broke the old mark of 1:01,51 with a new time of 59,79.

In the men's 15-16 category, Corne le Roux of Dolphins set a new 200m butterfly record of 2:11,03, breaking the old record of 2:16,95, and in the men's Open category Philip Seidler of Dolphins set a new 800m freestyle record of 8:17,11, breaking the old record of 8:43,67.

In the boys 11-12 year old category the Dolphins team of Christopher de Jager, Quinn Ellis, Oliver Ohm and Jose Canjulo set a new record of 2:08,66.

Six clubs participated in the gala, with four competing at the Dolphins pool (Dolphins, NSA, Marlins and Aqua Swimming Club), while Oranjemund and Swakopmund Swimming Clubs competed at their own pools.

The gala saw a fine turnout of 161 swimmers as well as a lot of new swimmers - 28 competed in the under 9 category, of which seven swimmers were only six years old.

