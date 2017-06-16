The Roads Contractor Company's board chairperson, Fritz Jacobs, says the state-owned enterprise only needs N$300 million for its five-year strategic plan. Jacobs said this when he addressed the media in Windhoek yesterday.

His statement comes after revelations that the RCC had gone out to look for N$5,2 billion to fund several projects from the private sector without the government's knowledge.

Although chief executive officer Tino !Hanabeb admitted that government and the board had not yet been informed, Jacobs said it should not be described as keeping things in the dark.

According to the board chairman, there is a process involved, and a structure to be followed before everyone is informed. !Hanabeb said the N$5,2 billion is not what they were looking for from government.

Instead, he said, what they want and what they need to be able to implement their strategic plans is N$300 million.

According to !Hanabeb, the RCC can make some money from developing their plots and plants not being used at places like Opuwo and Keetmanshoop.