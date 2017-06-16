16 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: RCC Denies Keeping Govt in the Dark

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndanki Kahiurika

The Roads Contractor Company's board chairperson, Fritz Jacobs, says the state-owned enterprise only needs N$300 million for its five-year strategic plan. Jacobs said this when he addressed the media in Windhoek yesterday.

His statement comes after revelations that the RCC had gone out to look for N$5,2 billion to fund several projects from the private sector without the government's knowledge.

Although chief executive officer Tino !Hanabeb admitted that government and the board had not yet been informed, Jacobs said it should not be described as keeping things in the dark.

According to the board chairman, there is a process involved, and a structure to be followed before everyone is informed. !Hanabeb said the N$5,2 billion is not what they were looking for from government.

Instead, he said, what they want and what they need to be able to implement their strategic plans is N$300 million.

According to !Hanabeb, the RCC can make some money from developing their plots and plants not being used at places like Opuwo and Keetmanshoop.

Namibia

De Beers, Govt in Diamond Mining Partnership

This week, a new dawn will break on Namibia's future, with the launch of the mv SS Nujoma, Debmarine Namibia's new… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.