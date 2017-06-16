Zimbabwe Independent investigative journalist Elias Mambo and its former reporter Franz Wild, who is now at the Bloomberg got an acknowledgement through an honourable mention for a series of investigative stories on the country's energy deals.

Trace International gave the two reporters a special mention during its Investigative Reporting Awards in Washington on Tuesday at a ceremony held at the Newseum in Washington, D.C.

Wild did his internship and reportage as a junior reporter at the Independent.

Mambo got an honourable mentions for an investigation chronicling how Zimbabwe's government circumvented tender procedures to corruptly award a power energy deal to a company that had not submitted a bid, while Michael Kavanagh, Thomas Wilson and Franz Wild, reporters at Bloomberg were recognised for their work entitled "Congo's Secret Web of Power" exploring the network of businesses built up by President Joseph Kabila and his relatives that reach into every corner of the Congo's economy.

Mambo came third after the Investigative Award went to The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists for their ground-breaking investigation, The Panama Papers.

"We at TRACE are proud to continue supporting journalists worldwide in their efforts to unmask corruption and thereby increase commercial transparency," said TRACE President Alexandra Wrage. The TRACE Prize recognises the complex and often dangerous work being done by these reporters."

Freelance Journalist Dorothee Myriam Kellou was recognized for her investigation published in Le Monde and as a video on France 24, into French cement giant Lafarge's operations in Syria, including payoffs to armed groups and indications of covert dealings with Islamic State (ISIS).

Dorothee said, "It is an honour to be a recipient of 2017 TRACE Prize for Investigative Reporting. Documenting multinationals' corporate corruption practices - especially in war zones - is an uneasy but necessary task.

The judges said: "In one of the most remarkable collaborations in modern journalism history, these illuminating projects tackled one of the most difficult topics the media faces - the hidden links and secret wealth of the world's most powerful people - and produced fascinating tales with worldwide impact."

Mambo is also the reigning Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe Investigative reporter of the year.