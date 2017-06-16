Uganda: Holding Individual Actors Accountable Is Way to Go

editorial

The deputy Inspector General of Police, Okoth Ochola, has written to policemen and women, cautioning them that individuals will be held personally responsible for mistakes that result in court awards.

The directive follows a decision by the government to decentralise court awards such that departments and agencies responsible foot the awarded bill instead of the Attorney General, as has been the case.

"This implies that where the actions of the police officers lead court to give awards and/or compensation to victims, payment shall be borne by the Uganda Police Force as an institution, and not the Attorney General, as has been the case," Ochola wrote.

Often, state agents and other government officials have engaged in excesses against people, well knowing that they will get away with it by merely citing "powers above" to explain away their misconduct.

This approach has encouraged impunity, resulting not only in widespread abuse of human rights, but also loss of public funds through awards and compensation, as directed by competent courts. The misguided approach also has the effect of shielding individuals who bring shame to and tarnish the image of their employers.

A good illustration of this is a news story in Daily Monitor of Thursday, June 15, wherein one Musa Ssali accuses a soldier attached to Special Forces Command (SFC) in Entebbe of torturing him for peeing near a residence guarded by the soldiers.

According to Ssali, the errant soldier's colleagues tried to restrain him during the assault that left the victim hospitalised, but he wouldn't listen to them. As recent reports about torture in police detention showed, such excesses by overzealous state actors are not uncommon amongst security agencies.

However, once it becomes clear that those caught in such excesses will carry their own crosses, impunity is likely to reduce. For it's unfair that a rogue soldier's or policeman's conduct should tarnish the image of the entire SFC, UPDF or police.

Fortunately, the legal framework to support this progressive move is already in place in the form of the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act 2012, which emphasises personal culpability.