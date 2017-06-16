Uganda: Let's Talk About Inter-Generational Cohesion, Not War

opinion

These days we come across conversations increasingly couched in terms of "us" and "them".

And this is especially amongst younger people. What are they talking about? "Young" and "old people" - the "young generation" and the "old generation".

The problems - and solutions - are couched in these generational terms. This is erroneous, and extremely dangerous.

Modern generation theory is a very wide and broad area of study, spanning the last three centuries. In kinship and familial study, generation designates the parent-child relationship. In the biological sciences, it is also known as biogenesis, reproduction or procreation.

The term is often used together with cohort in social science, meaning "people within a delineated population who experience the same significant events within a given period of time".

Generation, in this sense of birth cohort, has been the basis for a lot of societal analysis. Comprehensive study of generations began in the 19th century, juxtaposing increasing awareness of the possibility of permanent social change and the idea of youthful rebellion against the established order.

But while some schools of thought hold that a generation is one of the fundamental social categories in a society, other schools view its importance as being completely overshadowed by factors such as class. We shall return to this.

A familial generation is a group of humans constituting a single step in the line of descent from an ancestor. In developed nations, the average familial generation length is in the high 20s while it remains in the low 20s in less-developed nations.

Let us now narrow down the discussion. Over the last few years, there has been muted talk about "a younger generation taking over leadership of the country, from the older generation".

There has been talk that members of the older generation have done their best, and must give way to a new and younger group. All manner of reasons have been given to justify this frame of mind, but prominent amongst these has been: "they are tired... ."! A variation of the conversation has brought what others have called the succession debate...

Some protagonists in the 'debate' have even called for 'inter-generational dialogue'! We leave it to the reader to judge whether, indeed, there is conflict of any kind between or amongst the various generations of the country - for talk about 'dialogue' presupposes existence of conflict or, in the least, tension.

We, on our part, are persuaded to question whether what we may see as 'conflict' or 'tension' is not, in fact, manifestation of ideological disorientation.

Our political class, elite and the intelligentsia may have to be forgiven when they fall ideologically short of the contribution demanded of them by history, in the struggle for socio-economic transformation.

They do not remind us of Dani Wadada Nabudere (RIP), Omwony Ojwok (RIP) and Joshua Mugenyi (RIP).

They certainly do not remind us of Mahmood Mamdani, Yash Tandon, Edward Rugumayo, etc. However much one faults or disagrees with these giants, one cannot but respect their praxis (Paulo Freire, Pedagogy of the Oppressed) in the fundamental liberation processes of the African people.

Deep in academia, they have at the same time been organic components of the fundamental liberation effort of the African people. Outside academia, there have been other formidable African intellectuals - steeped deep in revolutionary practice and struggle: Amilcar Cabral (RIP), Joe Slovo (RIP), Chris Hani (RIP), John Garang (RIP), Meles Zenawi (RIP), etc.

The list would not be complete without mention of Yoweri Museveni. He is blunt, truthful and not populist. He has been consistent over the decades regarding the strategic bottlenecks to Africa's development. He is very clear about the historical place of democracy in the development of society.

His views are cohesive, and resonate with a sharp inner logic - with absolute clarity about the strategic and the tactical.

In glaring contrast, with hostage world views, our political class, elite and intelligentsia render themselves irrelevant to the fundamental liberation processes of our people - blissfully ignorant of an unchanged 600-year-old world division of work and market, heavily weighted against the African people!

Uncritically and eclectically imbibing Fukuyama, Huntington, Friedman, Sachs, Stiglitz, etc, they are blind to the need for African people to crystallize revolutionary and patriotic ideology! Add to that their deep sociological roots in the peasantry and total ideological confusion becomes inevitable!

Neoliberal orthodoxy at the global level is translated into a hotchpotch of pseudo-liberal development paradigms amongst the world's emergent peoples, which saps and inhibits the creative faculties and innovation of their political classes, elite and intelligentsia - towards socio-economic transformation.

This is the background against which we will evaluate the 'generation debate' next week.

The author is private secretary for Political Affairs, State House.