Luanda — The Angolan minister of National Defense, João Lourenço, has already returned to the country, after paying a few-hour working visit to the Republic of Congo, where he delivered a letter from the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, to his Congolese counterpart, Denis Sassou N'Guesso.

Angop learnt at Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport that the visit is also part of a strategy to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, whereby João Lourenço headed a multi-sectoral delegation in Brazzaville, integrated among other individuals, by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto.

The two neighboring states maintain excellent relations of bilateral cooperation at regional level and within the international organizations of which they are member countries, with emphasis on the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

In March 2015, Angola and Congo Brazzaville signed seven cooperation agreements in technical and military domain, in the areas of cross-border trade, transport and suppression of visas in diplomatic and service passports.