Uganda: Business Woman Accuses DPP of Mishandling Theft Case

A director at a private local security firm, Reserve Protection Services, has accused the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mike Chibita, of frustrating a multi-million shilling theft case she lodged against her co-directors.

Naome Nduhukire claimed in a Wednesday interview with The Observer that in May 2015 her two co-directors, whose names we have withheld for legal reasons, misappropriated Shs 158 million from one of the firm's accounts.

However, as a signatory to the account, she was shocked when she received an SMS from the bank indicating that the money had been withdrawn. After some inquiries, Nduhukire opened cases of forgery and theft against her co-directors at the Special Investigation Division (SID) in Kireka (vide GEF 116/2015). Police summoned the duo to make statements and released them on bond.

However, in a strange twist of events, Nduhukire said Chibita recalled the file from SID and closed it.

"When I got to know that my file was closed, I was not happy and I went to Chibita myself and filed a complaint," she said, adding that Chibita later re-opened the file and sent it back to police with further instructions.

Later, the commandant SID Mark Odongo sanctioned three charges of abuse of office, forgery and uttering false documents against the accused. He sent the file to the DPP for legal advice.

However, Nduhukire says the DPP again closed the file without giving her any reason. With the help of a friend, she managed to contact Chibita, who she says informed her that her case was civil, not criminal.

"Chibita told me that if I [pursued a criminal case], I would not get good results so I should take the suspects on in a civil case; that is where I would get good results," she narrated.

Nduhukire said Chibita even offered to mediate between her and the accused persons. She said the mediation failed and she went to court but the accused did not turn up. However, as they were being pursued after a judge issued a warrant of arrest, she claims Chibita went back to court and withdrew the case.

DPP, POLICE SPEAK OUT

Chibita told The Observer in an interview this week that he personally handled the matter and decided to close the file after seeing no merit in the case.

"As the DPP I have the right to close the file without consulting anybody," he said. "That woman is very lucky. I took my time and explained to her why I closed the case. We held meetings five times but she did not buy my advice."

Odongo, who was commanding SID at the time, said that he received the complaint from Nduhukire in June 2015 and after recording her statement as a complainant, he summoned the accused persons to make statements.

He said before investigations were completed, he got a call from DPP demanding the file.

"The DPP has the powers to call the file from the police at any stage. So when he called the file I took it and it was closed," he said.

Odongo added that he finished the investigations and preferred charges against the accused persons but what happened afterwards is out of his hands.

INDEPENDENT LEGAL VIEW

Ladislaus Rwakafuzi, a human rights lawyer told The Observer yesterday that the DPP erred by withdrawing the case in court without seeking leave of court.

"It is true the DPP controls all criminal prosecutions in the country whether by private prosecutions or government but when the case has already started and he wants to take it over, he seeks permission from court and it must be put in writing," he said.

Rwakafuzi said the DPP does not close the matter immediately but he first takes it on and closes it at a later stage.