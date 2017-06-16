16 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: We Will Take Taekwondo to Grassroots - Binga

By Joshua Odeyemi

The newly elected President of Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF), Margaret Binga has said her board will focus more on developing the sport at the grassroots level.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, Binga, who is the first woman to be elected president of the federation, said there were so many talents waiting to be harness in the grassroots.

The administrator, who won a total of 45 gold medals as an athlete, assured that the body will meet to discuss the strategies to adopt in attracting younger ones into the sport.

Binga also promised to work towards not only qualifying Nigerian athletes into the Taekwondo event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but also ensure a podium performance at the Games.

"Our priority is for Nigeria to be on the podium in Taekwondo in 2020 Olympics. We will ensure that at least, two athletes qualify for the Olympics.

"We will fund our athletes to go for the G-series [Grand Prix Series], World Championships and African Championships for them to get points that could qualify them for the Olympics," she said.

