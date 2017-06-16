16 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt to Deploy Tax Liaison Officers to Mosques, Churches, Markets

Tagged:

Related Topics

The federal government has launched a tax enlightenment campaign to canvass tax payments at mosques, churches, markets and other public places.

Speaking while launching the scheme, titled; Nigerian Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun said the project will engage 7500 young Nigerians through the N-Power portal.

She said the target is to increase the tax payers to about 17 million in the next two years from the current level of 14 million, equivalent to 35 percent increase.

According to her, lack of the awareness by many Nigerians was part of the reasons for low percent of tax payers , with a tax to GDP ratio of only 6%, one of the lowest in the world.

"This scheme, is part of the major outreach of tax enrolment."

She said as soon as the recruitment of the staff is over, all Community Tax Liaison Officers (CTLOs) will undergo intensive training comprising of classroom learning, case studies, role play and on the field learning. Their training is comprehensive and covers the tax system, sales, marketing, and customer services.

In terms of salary, beside the Npower basic salary of N30,000, the CTLOs will have a special incentive scheme that will be funded by the federal and states.

The scheme will engage graduates between the ages of 18 and 35, application is through the N-Power website website at www.npower.gov.ng under the tab, "N-Power Tax".

Nigeria

Fuel Subsidy Cost Economy U.S.$65 Billion in 5 Years - Minister

Nigeria incurred subsidies for petrol and kerosene estimated at $65bn between 2011 and 2015, Minister of State for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.