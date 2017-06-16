Nigeria: Govt to Deploy Tax Liaison Officers to Mosques, Churches, Markets

The federal government has launched a tax enlightenment campaign to canvass tax payments at mosques, churches, markets and other public places.

Speaking while launching the scheme, titled; Nigerian Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun said the project will engage 7500 young Nigerians through the N-Power portal.

She said the target is to increase the tax payers to about 17 million in the next two years from the current level of 14 million, equivalent to 35 percent increase.

According to her, lack of the awareness by many Nigerians was part of the reasons for low percent of tax payers , with a tax to GDP ratio of only 6%, one of the lowest in the world.

"This scheme, is part of the major outreach of tax enrolment."

She said as soon as the recruitment of the staff is over, all Community Tax Liaison Officers (CTLOs) will undergo intensive training comprising of classroom learning, case studies, role play and on the field learning. Their training is comprehensive and covers the tax system, sales, marketing, and customer services.

In terms of salary, beside the Npower basic salary of N30,000, the CTLOs will have a special incentive scheme that will be funded by the federal and states.

The scheme will engage graduates between the ages of 18 and 35, application is through the N-Power website website at www.npower.gov.ng under the tab, "N-Power Tax".