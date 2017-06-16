South Africa: Hundreds of Pupils Gather to Hear Zuma's Youth Day Address

Hundreds of pupils arrived at the Tshing sports grounds in North West on Friday to hear President Jacob Zuma deliver his Youth Day address.

Students dressed in their school uniforms were singing and dancing while waiting for Zuma.

At least 2000 people including pupils were expected to attend the event.

One pupil told News24 that Zuma was his idol. The 15-year-old said what she wants most from the day's events was to see the president dancing.

"I want to see him dancing. I have never seen him before. It's an exciting day."

A 17-year-old told News24 why Youth Day was important to her.

"It's a day where we celebrate the youth of yesterday and rejoice in the prospects of our own future. It's a special day for all of us."

She said she hoped the president's speech would speak to the needs of her generation.

"We are in trouble in the country. I want to go to university but because I'm poor I may not go. I want my president to come with plans to help us achieve our dreams."

Zuma's arrival at the hall by the sports ground later was met with a mixture of cheers and boos.

