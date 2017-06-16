Nigeria: Pensioners Protest Planned Recall of Suspended Secretary in Bauchi

Bauchi — Pensioners yesterday held a demonstration in Bauchi to oppose the planned recall of the Bauchi State secretary of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP).

The pensioners, during the demonstration, nearly lynched the leader of the Bauchi Local branch of the union, Comrade Adamu Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was said to have been summoned by the NUP national body together with the chairman of the Bauchi‎ State chapter and other executives, where they were asked to recall the suspended secretary, Comrade Yakubu Mohammed.

Comrade Ibrahim confirmed that they were invited to Abuja and were told ‎to recall the suspended secretary.

The secretary was reportedly suspended by the Bauchi State NUP chairman, Alhaji Yakubu Gar over his alleged involvement in election issues which according to the pensioners was against the constitution of the union.

On getting the information that the secretary would be reinstated, the pensioners took to protest as they insisted on blocking the move.

One of the pensioners who is also the Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the union, Bala Darazo‎, said that they would not allow the reinstatement of the suspended secretary because of his antecedents.

"We hold this demonstration because we heard that there are moves to bring back our suspended secretary. We are not only opposed to his recall, but we also want the EFCC to investigate his tenure for almost eight years," he said.

When contacted on telephone by our reporter, the suspended secretary, Comrade Yakubu Mohammed, denied the allegation saying that the demonstration was carried out to tarnish his image.

"The demonstration is managed by some elements to score some cheap popularity and attack me as a person. I was not involved in any election issue. In fact, I even warned anybody who is not a pensioner to delve into the election issue," he said.

He maintained that he was appointed by the national body of the union to work and that the pensioners do not have the right to decide on his appointment.