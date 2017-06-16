President Edgar Lungu has declined to give his position on the suspension of 48 UPND Members of Parliament by Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini.

The Head of State says the suspension of UPND MPs it is a matter for Parliament and not for the executive.

Pres. Lungu said this in response to a question by journalists at KK International airport shortly before he left for Lesotho where he is expected to attend the inauguration ceremony for Lesotho's Prime Minister-elect Thomas Thabane.

And President Lungu says Lesotho and Zambia are both aspiring for the improvement of governance system.

He says he is happy that Lesotho was some time back besieged with problems, but that the country is finally finding its feet.

The President whose presidential jet took off at 15:00 hours was seen off by Vice President Inonge Wina, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, and Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Defense Chiefs and other senior government and PF party officials.