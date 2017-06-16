Angola: Training On Open Water Swimming Rules Involves 45 Participants

Luanda — Forty-five people, among coaches, former athletes and referees, are attending as from Thursday in Luanda the training on the swimming rules of Open Water, which aims to endow the national agents with updated knowledge in this specialty.

Taking place at 1º de Agosto headquarters, the training is enabling the participants to pursue a career as referee in Open Water at an international level, said to ANGOP, the president of the Angolan Swimming Federation (FAN), Mário Fernandes.

To him, this is an opportunity to encourage the emergence of more local referees.

The training, to end this Friday, is funded by the International Swimming Federation (FINA), and is being run by the Brazilian national official, Cristiane Fanzeres.

At least 150 referees are registered by FAN.