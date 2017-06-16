Namibia: Fistball League Resumes At Dts

The Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) in Windhoek will be buzzing with excitement on Saturday when the third round of the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League continues. A number of competitive encounters are expected in both the National A and B Leagues, starting from 08h30.

The day will kick off with a match between the two Cohen teams CFC 1 and 2 who will face each other in the first encounter of the National A League. Currently, log-leaders CFC 1 has won every set they have contested so far. The latest news coming from the organisers of the league is that a player from CFC 2 has been promoted to CFC 1 to fill a void left by two players who left the team. This has presented a huge challenge for CFC 2, since they will now have to work harder to win a set.

The pressure on every team member has increased and it remains to be seen how the team will cope on the day. It will be a difficult task for the reserve team to win a set, because of this latest development.

In the next encounter Cohen 1 will go head-to-head against SKW 1 in a top of the log clash. Both teams are on 18 points but SKW 1 should start as the favourites. In the game thereafter, SKW 1 will go up against CFC 2. The second clash of the three teams will also take place in this order.

In the National B League, SKW 2 will be out to increase their four-point lead over SFC. The defending champions must battle it out with CFC 3, DTS and their closest rivals, SFC 1. DTS is the surprise team of the season. Only one point separates them from SFC and thus DTS has the chance to pass the Swakopmund-based team.

Later on DTS will also play against SFC 1 and Cohen 3. The latter (Cohen 3) is ranked fourth with five points on the table, as they have so far had a disappointing season. They will have to collect some vital league points if they hope to keep alive their slim chances of qualifying for the play-offs.