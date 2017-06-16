Angola: Major Co-Operation Between Art Schools and Ateliers Defended

Luanda — Major co-operation between fine art schools and ateliers countrywide is a suggestion put forward last Thursday, in Luanda, by the secretary-general of the National Association of Plastic Artists (UNAP), António Tomás "Etona", so that art students can be involved in training programmes to help them better understand the theoretical content of their courses.

Speaking to ANGOP, Mr Etona stated that it is paramount to strengthen the co-operation between the two institutions, since this can enable students to deepen their knowledge, especially in terms of other cultures.

According to the official, it is not enough that art students absorb the knowledge of teachers, many of whom (the teachers) are foreigners and bring different cultural contents.

To him, it is necessary that both secondary and higher schools of arts enable students to visit ateliers and art expositions, so they can know more about how works in this area are developed, as well as the different trends and potential of artists.