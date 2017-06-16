Angola: Construction Firms Urged to Become More Competitive

Luanda — Construction firms in Angola need to join the accreditation system with a view to becoming more competitive and contributing to the security and improvement of the living standards of the population, said last Thursday, in Luanda , the secretary of State for Construction, António Teixeira Flor.

The secretary of State defended that accreditation is a tool that helps companies to fulfil with efficiency and efficacy the internationally established norms and obtain competitive advantages.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop on "Bestowing trust on the construction sector in Angola", held in the framework of the celebrations of the World Accreditation Day (09 June), António Teixeira Flor stressed that the states have been developing initiatives leading to the materialisation of goals like the definition of policies and the creation of management tools.

He said that the quality of construction materials, safety at construction work sites and buildings, as well as the health of construction workers and the impact of such activity on the environment are nowadays global concerns.

He went on to explain that accreditation is defined as a process through which an authorised institution formally recognises that a company is competent to do a certain task and produce sustainable results within acceptable deadlines.

Accreditation, he explained further, not only recognises technical competence but also reliability and integrity of companies and institutions.

For lack of appropriate accreditation institutions in Angola, he revealed, the guarantee of reliability of products and services in the country is still very small.

On the other hand, the secretary of State defended that the creation in Angola of an Accreditation Institute, functioning under the umbrella of the Industry Ministry, is undoubtedly a mechanism that will help improve the business environment in the civil engineering sector.

The workshop is touching on topics like "The importance of the quality of construction materials in public and private construction works", "Laboratory services", among others.