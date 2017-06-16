Uganda: Ssebuguzi Wants Elusive Pearl Title

Three-time national champion Ronald Ssebuguzi is raring to go for top honours in the forthcoming Pearl of Africa Rally.

Ssebuguzi is one of on the latest entrants on the participation list for the two-day rally due June 30 to July 2 in parts of Luweero and Kayunga districts.

Navigated by sports journalist Leon Ssenyange in a Mitsubishi Evo X, Ssebuguzi is gearing up for the rally after dropping out of last year's edition in the second section due to a mechanical problem.

Despite clinching the national championship (NRC) title three times in his two-decade career, Ssebuguzi has never won the prestigious annual rally, which draws Africa's best drivers by virtue of being on the continental (ARC) circuit series. His best performances, so far, are finishing runner-up in the 2006 and 2009 editions.

However, Ssenyange says the crew, which currently leads the NRC title race with 250 points, expects better this time round.

"Our plan is to finish ahead of the local crews. That gives us 140 points, which certainly puts us well in range of the championship (NRC) crown. We shall certainly drive towards this," Ssenyange said on Tuesday after the official launch of this year's event.

Ssenyange navigated Omar Mayanja to overall fifth-place finishes in 2012 and 2013, emerging the best-placed local crew on both occasions.

Accordingly, the television journalist-cum-navigator has the experience, which should come in handy to guide Ssebuguzi to a maiden Pearl victory.

"We had car trouble in Fort Portal (during the last NRC event), but it has been rectified and so we are ready to go. We shall sit as a team and strategize on our approach. It's important for us to finish this rally. And finish in a good position," he explained.

TIMELY BOOST

The crew received a timely boost on Tuesday after sponsors Vivo Energy offered Shs 65 million to prepare for the rally.

"The package is going to help us fix the things that could have been lacking. We are grateful to Vivo Energy for this partnership. It's a partnership with winners and certainly we won't disappoint," Ssenyange stated.

With such facilitation, Ssenyange added that they will be in good position to compete against the foreign legion expected to participate in the rally, which flags off with a super special stage at Busiika double circuit track on July 1.

In the last six editions, three foreign drivers; Mohammed Essa (Zambia), Kenyans Rajbir Rai Singh and Jaspareet Chatthe, have beaten their Ugandan hosts to the top podium spot. Ponsiano Lwakataka (2011), Jas Mangat (2013) and Alwi (2016) have won it for Uganda in that period.

Ssebuguzi and Ssenyange are optimistic about joining that list come July 2.