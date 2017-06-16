Angola: Custom Services for Import and Export Get Simplified

Luanda — The General Tax Administration (AGT) is betting on the simplification and harmonization of the custom services for import and export of goods as part of the legal trade facilitation process.

This was said on Thursday by the AGT administrator, Hermenegildo Gaspar, when addressing the opening of the 1st Custom Procurement Forum on Customs Regime and Procedures.

Hemenegildo Gaspar said that the correct use of customs procedures contributes to an expedite customs clearance of goods and reduction of logistical expenses, besides improving the business environment.

According to him, this procedure also contributes to the growth and competitiveness of the national economy.

Due to the need to establish a balance between the customs facilitation and control, the official said that the national custom legal framework includes procedures aimed for inspection.

He also added that under the compliance with the commitments of Angola as a member country of the international conventions, AGT is implementing the integrated system of commercial computing management.