Nigeria: Edo to Refurbish Ogbemudia Stadium

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has promised that his administration would refurbish facilities damaged by the last rainstorm at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Speaking on Wednesday while inspecting the damaged facilities of the stadium in Benin, he also noted that revealed that some of such facilities would be overhauled and upgraded.

The governor, who was taken round the damaged facilities by the Assistant Director of Sports (Facilities), Victor Edokpayi said the inspection became necessary as it would help to assess the damage and also strategize on how the facilities could be fixed.

"We can see some of the rooftops blown off by the rainstorm. The rooftop of the swimming pool and the gymnasium were totally blown off. The facilities here need total overhauling."

Governor Obaseki, accompanied by his deputy, Philip Shaibu and the SSG, Osarodion Ogie, said his administration would refurbish the facilities in the stadium, particularly the swimming pool section and some other damaged sections, such as the judo hall and indoor sports complex.

He added that the facilities in the stadium needed to be improved upon to get more of the younger ones interested and involved in sporting activities.

On the duration of the refurbishment, the governor disclosed that a consultant would be invited immediately to carry out an assessment and evaluation of the damage to the facilities, after which the project would take off.