16 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Two Principals Divert Students' Neco Registration Fees

By Hassan Ibrahim

Lafia — Two principals have allegedly diverted the National Examination Council (NECO) registration fees of over 100 students in Nasarawa State.

The state Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Lawan Bashir, who said this to newsmen yesterday in Lafia, alleged that more than 100 students of the affected secondary schools were not writing the ongoing NECO examination due to the embezzlement of their registration fees by their respective principals.

Bashir said the intervention of men of the NSCDC led to the recovery of over N400, 000, after the erring principals were arrested but later released because the parents of the students insisted only on getting back their money.

Bashir who gave the names of the schools as Shekkina International School in Agyaragu area of Obi LGA and GSS Wakama in Nasarawa Eggon LGA, added that the command was working towards the recovery of all the remaining funds.

