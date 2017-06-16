16 June 2017

Nigeria: Gaidam Appoints 38 Nurses, 32 Doctors, Pharmacists, Others

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Damaturu — Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State has approved the recruitment of 38 nurses and 32 NYSC doctors, pharmacists, radiographers, and physiotherapists to boost health care delivery.

The 38 nurses have just graduated from the Dr. Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Information to the governor, Malam Abdullahi Bego.

"The recruitment is intended as a manpower boost for the state healthcare sector, as the Gaidam administration continues with the biggest and most far-reaching expansion of the sector in the history of our state," Bego explained, adding that the health officials would enjoy commensurate professional allowances.

"Some may recall that the governor had earlier approved the recruitment of a total of 386 doctors, consultants, nurses and other categories of specialists and professional medical workers for the newly established Yobe University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH), Damaturu, which has already commenced the provision of clinical services to the public," he added.

