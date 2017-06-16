16 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jubilee Nomination of Rachel Nyamai Quashed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Munguti

The Court of Appeal has quashed Jubilee Party's direct nomination of Rachel Nyamai as its parliamentary candidate for Kitui South.

A three-judge bench on Friday morning ordered the party to conduct nominations in the constituency within 48 hours.

SH5,000

Judges Paul Kariuki, Agnes Murgor and Stephen Kairu overturned the ruling of justice Aggrey Muchelule who had upheld the party's decision.

This followed a petition by former Kitui South MP Sammy Kiminza who had challenged Judge Muchelule's decision.

Mr Kiminza had opposed direct nomination of Ms Nyamai.

Lawyers Jemimah Keli and Omwanza Ombati told the judges that Mr Kiminza had paid Sh5,000 for nominations but the exercise was never carried out.

Keli told the judges that people of Kitui South had been denied opportunity to exercise their democratic right of electing a leader of their choice.

Kenya

dfcu Bank Sells Crane Bank Rwanda to Kenya's CBA

dfcu Bank has shed the Crane Bank Rwanda assets and liabilities off its books, choosing to focus on the Ugandan market. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.