Kenya: Jubilee Nomination of Rachel Nyamai Quashed

The Court of Appeal has quashed Jubilee Party's direct nomination of Rachel Nyamai as its parliamentary candidate for Kitui South.

A three-judge bench on Friday morning ordered the party to conduct nominations in the constituency within 48 hours.

Judges Paul Kariuki, Agnes Murgor and Stephen Kairu overturned the ruling of justice Aggrey Muchelule who had upheld the party's decision.

This followed a petition by former Kitui South MP Sammy Kiminza who had challenged Judge Muchelule's decision.

Mr Kiminza had opposed direct nomination of Ms Nyamai.

Lawyers Jemimah Keli and Omwanza Ombati told the judges that Mr Kiminza had paid Sh5,000 for nominations but the exercise was never carried out.

Keli told the judges that people of Kitui South had been denied opportunity to exercise their democratic right of electing a leader of their choice.