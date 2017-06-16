Kenya: Shock as Kenya's Biggest Facebook Group is Mysteriously Deleted

Photo: Facebook



Kenya's biggest Facebook group was last week deleted from the social media platform under unclear circumstances.

The group, called Group Kenya, had more than 2.2 million followers from across the country by the time it was deleted by the social media giant.

Before being deleted, Group Kenya was a platform for vibrant debate on topics ranging from religion, politics, governance and satire.

The group often discussed Jubilee's performance and some members claim it may possibly be the reason it was deleted.

Moments after the group was deleted, its administrators formed another group with the same name and posted a message to explain the change of fortunes.

“Right now all that is left is to make attempts to contact Facebook’s notoriously detached support and hope that they resolve the issue and reinstate the group,” the post read in part.

Users who responded to the post blamed the group ' s members of engaging in hate mongering.

Nairobi News reached out to Facebook's media liason office via email and had not received a response by the time of posting this article.

Legally, Facebook reserves the right to shut down users or groups deemed to contravene its terms and conditions.

Sometimes users and group administrators receive a warning message alerting them of a breach of terms and conditions.

After deleting your page, Facebook routinely send you a message informing that the page has been disabled and is no longer available.

The most common reason Facebook Pages are deleted is because they do not adhere to Facebook’s Competition and Promotion Guidelines.