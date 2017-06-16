16 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Fuel Subsidy Cost Nigeria U.S.$65 Billion in 5 Years - Kachikwu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Adugbo

Nigeria incurred subsidies for petrol and kerosene estimated at $65bn between 2011 and 2015, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu has said.

The minister said this on Thursday in a presentation at a two-day African modular refinery forum at the forum; made up mostly of modular refinery manufacturers, partners, clients and contractors, organised by the Modular Refiners Association of Nigeria (MRAN), in partnership with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Represented by the Deputy Director, Engineering and Standards of the DPR, Engr. Olumide Adeleke, Kachikwu said this amount excluded an estimated $6bn the country lost from the vandalism of oil and gas infrastructure.

The minister further said that had the subsidy bill been properly channeled, it could have financed the entire investment required to realise the Vision 20:2020 target of 50 per cent national refining capacity of crude oil produced in Nigeria, stimulated employment and economic growth and ensured significant reduction in the federation foreign exchange expenditure for petrol imports.

He also lamented that despite the country's four refineries, Nigeria had been plagued with a continuous import cycle of 92 per cent of its daily consumption.

"The foreign exchange requirement for importation of petroleum products is estimated at $28bn (N3.35tn) annually, with 40 per cent of the total amount (N1.34tn) dedicated to financing the logistics of importation," Kachikwu said.

Despite these challenges, the minister said that his objective remained to attain 50 per cent domestic refining capacity by 4th quarter of 2018 and 100 per cent domestic refining capacity by 4th quarter of 2019.

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said at the event that the Federal Government was working to develop a robust set of guidelines that would help investors seeking to establish modular refineries to do it well.

He said the government would now require prospective investors seeking licence to operate modular refineries to present sensible business models before licences could be granted to them.

Nigeria

Navy Redeploys Senior Officers

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has approved re-organisation of the upper echelons of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.