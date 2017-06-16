Lesotho: SA Calls for Calm in Lesotho After Killing of PM Thabane's Wife

South Africa has called for calm in Lesotho following the killing of prime minister-elect Tom Thabane's estranged wife Lipolelo.

Lipolelo, 58, was shot dead in the Ha Masana village, 35km south of the capital Maseru where she lived, as she was driving with a friend on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (DIRCO) called on Lesotho authorities to "expeditiously" probe the shooting.

"South Africa calls on law enforcement authorities to expeditiously investigate the crime and bring the perpetrator/s to justice," the statement said.

It added: "The South African Government conveys its deepest condolences to the Thabane family during this difficult time of mourning."

Lipolelo was gunned down two days before Thabane's inauguration.

Motives behind the shooting remained unknown.

Source: News24