South Africa: Wanted Suspect Bust in Glebelands

press release

Members of the Provincial Task Team, Ethekwini Outer South Cluster Task Team and Umlazi Visible Policing steered an intelligence driven operation at a notorious Glebelands hostel aimed at eradicating illegal firearms, searching for wanted suspects and stolen items. The operation resulted in fruitful results when a 30-year-old suspect was arrested.

The suspect was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with 44 live rounds of ammunition. A Toyota Etios was also recovered and upon investigation it was discovered that it was stolen at Umbilo area in April this year. The suspect was linked to the shooting that occurred at the hostel on 4 June 2017 where two males aged 25 and 27 were shot whilst visiting a friend.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect is also linked to another shooting that occurred in the afternoon of 9 June 2017 where a 28-year-old male was shot and injured whilst walking at the hostel. The suspect will be charged for these shootings, possession of stolen property and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. He will also be linked to the Umbilo case of theft of motor vehicle. The confiscated firearm will be subjected for ballistic testing to ascertain whether it was used in the hostel shootings or any other crime in the area. The suspect will appear at the Umlazi Magistrates' Court soon.

"The suspect will be thoroughly profiled to determine if he can be linked to other hostel-related crimes that are currently under investigation. Police will remain visible at the hostel to prevent serious and violent crimes as well as arresting wanted suspects," said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.