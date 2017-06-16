South Africa: Siblings Injured in Blairgowrie Blast

A brother and his sister were injured when food warmers exploded in a restaurant in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg, on Thursday, Netcare911 said.

Spokesperson Nick Dollman said the two were apparently lighting devices used in restaurant warming trays when one of the devices exploded.

The siblings worked at the shop.

The man was seriously injured and in a great deal of pain, and his young sister was burnt on her hands and legs, but was in a stable condition.

They were treated on the scene and moved to hospitals by two ambulance services.

Source: News24