Tanzania: Sometimes the Rich Also Cry

This can't be true!" Masatu was overheard talking as he shook his head. He looked deeply and genuinely troubled.

With his elbow planted on the table, his palms held his chin that seemed too heavy and he just couldn't take it any longer, he took a handkerchief to clean his welling eyes.

This was not the arrogant, cocky Masatu that I have known over the years.

Something was indeed eating him inside and it must have been a serious case that was threatening to tear him apart. Masatu for some reason or another was always a man of stories but for the last couple of days he has been avoiding our company.

Nothing could explain his choice of solitude because if it is for lack of liquidity, it was common knowledge that we were all broke.

In fact our survival depended on the luck that came on our way when men like Okello Odongo dropped by just as it happened last week.

"Wee Masatu mbona uko hivyo? And beside can't you see that it is time to share some fresh gossip from the City?" said Matata who couldn't understand why Masatu was in such a somber mood.

Ours is a gossiping community. We gossip about almost everything from the politics, money, celebrities and on top of it all, women!

This might seem rather some cheap talk but who am I not to gossip after I hear that even guys in the big office in Dar es Salaam too enjoy idle talk.

But even as we dissected the topic of the moment that was making rounds at every drinking joint, something was not okay. And here we were discussing how many former big wigs were likely to spend long years away from the comfort of mansions due to their association with dubious mining deals.

"These guys were eating shamelessly and only giving us dregs which even then they still lied to us courtesy of our thieving officials," said Masanja, who has become our consultant in the mining saga.

"Just imagine every Tanzanian owning a Noah wouldn't this be heaven?" asked Masanja.

The debate at some point got emotional with every one pointing a finger at the supposed 'eaters'.

At this point Mama B arrived in the company of Jaluo and for some reason they were also drawn into the Prof Osoro debate which had united us at least for once. Jaluo as usual became a nuisance questioning the wisdom of discussing things that are beyond one's scope of understanding.

"Sasa wewe Mwalimu what do you understand about minerals? Some of these things you should leave them to professionals," he said in his heavy Luo accent.

Were it not for Mama B's intervention some lads would be serving time behind bars even before the real mining culprits are apprehended.

Masatu on the other hand remained a troubled soul, his past had caught up with him.

Some four years ago a certain belle called Amina dropped in the neighbourhood, she was one of those whose looks are easy on the eyes.

Her beauty was flawless, an hour glass shape which was complimented with a skin complexion that many guys from Lake Zone would pay 50 cows for. She just had it all!

She was the darling of the place as powerful guys pushed and shoved to have her attention.

Amina knew the power that she wielded over these fishermen and cattle keepers.

Of the guys who managed to win Amina's attention was Masatu, in her eyes Masatu was a gentleman and not a womaniser like most revellers.

Soon despite having other companions elsewhere Masatu and Amina became an item that was inseparable, but that was only until the Congolese arrived! Masatu was dumped in favour of the mineral dealer.

According to latest news arriving at Mama B's place Amina had been buried some three weeks ago after a long battle with some strange illness that left her pencil thin.

It is at this point that I realised why Masatu was in such a mood.

But even then how many guys fell for Amina's beauty?