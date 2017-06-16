Tanzania: Govt Directs Education Department in Kilimanjaro to Send Teachers to Changuruwe Primary School

Dar es Salaam — Deputy Minister of state in President's office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Mr Suleiman Jafo has directed regional education department to send teachers to Changuruwe primary school.

He issued the directive in the Parliament on Friday, when he was responding to a question from Same East Member of Parliament Ms Naghenjwa Kaboyoka, who sought to know when the government will send teachers to the school to address the shortage the school has been experiencing.

According to Ms Kaboyoka the school, which is located in Bwamo wad has only two teachers.