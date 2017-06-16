16 June 2017

Tanzania: Government to Build Two Schools for Children With Special Needs

By Janeth Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam — This was revealed by minister for education science, technology and vocational training Professor Joyce Ndalichako, when she was responding to a question in a Parliament on Friday morning.

Prof Ndalichako said the schools, a primary and secondary, will be constructed at Patandi teachers training college in Arusha.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Mr Amina Moleli (Special Seat CCM), who sought to know if the government has any plans to build more schools for the children with special need.

Currently, according to Prof Ndalichako the government is preparing architectural designing.

"The construction will start soon after completion of architectural designing," she added.

