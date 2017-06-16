Dar es Salaam — CRDB Bank is sensitizing the importance of investing in the future of kids as it joins the rest of the continent in commemorating this year's International Day of the African Child.

International Day of the African Child has been celebrated on June 16 every year since 1991, when it was first initiated by the Organisation of African Unity.

It honors those who participated in the Soweto Uprising in 1976 on that day. It also raises awareness of the continuing need for improvement of the education provided to African children.

In Soweto, South Africa, on June 16, 1976, about ten thousand black school children marched in a column more than half a mile long, protesting the poor quality of their education and demanding their right to be taught in their own language.

Hundreds of young students were shot, the most famous of which being Hector Peterson. More than a hundred people were killed in the protests of the following two weeks, and more than a thousand were injured.

The CRDB Bank managing director, Dr Charles Kimei, said at his office in Dar es Salaam that under the theme of: "Invest in Education with Junior Jumbo", the bank is putting special emphasis on its 'Junior Jumbo' Account.

Junior Jumbo Account is specifically designed for parents/guardians to save for their children's future in areas pertaining to education and world-class health cover. Complete with affordable opening balance, preferential interest rates, absolutely no operation fees, convenience of handing over to the child when he/she turns 18 years of age and simplified account opening procedures, Junior Jumbo seeks to enable children to live to see their dreams.

"As a bank, we have always pay special attention to the need to put an environment that will enable our kids to prosper and live their dreams," he said noting that the bank will also undertake several corporate responsibility initiatives related to education during the commemorations.

The bank, he said, believes in "responsible finance" and that to achieve that goal (that of responsible finance), kids will need to be equipped with financial education. Borrowing some words from an American business magnate, investor, and philanthropist, Warren Buffet, he said: "Teaching kids sound financial habits at an early age gives all kids the opportunity to be successful when they are adults".