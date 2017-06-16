Tanzania: More Investment Needed to Promote Child Rights in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — As Tanzania join the rest of the continent to commemorate the international day of African child, SOS village calls for the government and other stakeholders to ensure that children are protected against all acts of their rights violations.

SOS Children's Villages, an orphanage care center, to exercise zero tolerance against people, who are violating children rights.

"We call for the government to put children's rights protection on top of its agenda; the government and other stakeholders must invest heavily on children if the country is to secure its future," said SOS village national director Mr Anatoli Rugaimukamu in a statement released to the media.

According to Mr Rugaimukamu high levels of poverty and prevalence of violence against children and women, injustice and other socio-economic challenges put the future of many of such children in jeopardy.

Mr Rugaimukamu said that most of children, who are living in valnurable environment are at greater risk of falling victims to violence, abuse, exploitation, neglect; and compromised cognitive, emotional and psychological development, which automatically hamper their future and success in life.

According to Population and Housing Census of 2012, Tanzania's population was 44,928,923 and currently approximated at 53.4 Million people, whereby Children under 15 years constitute 44.1% of the total population