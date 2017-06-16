Photo: Mcebo Dlamini/Facebook

Former Wits SRC president Mcebo Dlamini (file photo).

The case against former Wits SRC president and Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini has been postponed to July 26, pending further investigation.

On Thursday morning Magistrate Govender told a packed room at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court that Dlamini's bail would be extended.

Dressed in a cream hemp shirt with the iconic image of Steve Biko, black sneakers, and dark denim jeans, Dlamini was the epitome of casual, as he made his way to the dock stopping to make a few jokes with friends in the gallery before his brief appearance.

The gallery was full with most people clad in ANC and SASCO regalia.

Dlamini was arrested in October 2016, but was later released on R2 000 bail on November 9 in the Palm Ridge High Court.

Dlamini was appearing on charges of violating a court order, public violence, assault, theft, and damage to property.

The case was moved from court 15 to 22 due to technical difficulties, and the state said at this stage Dlamini would only face three charges pending the finalisation of an investigation into the two remaining charges.

Dlamini described this as unusual, saying that the state should come back once it is ready to charge to him with all five charges as they were taking chances and had no case against him from the onset.

"This is a rape of justice and the criminal procedures; they must go and fill out a new charge sheet if they want to do that. I am worried about the resources that are being misused, resources that could be used for other important things in the country," he said.

Last year, Thabo Kwinana, Dlamini's attorney, said that his team would apply for a permanent stay of prosecution, citing political interference as the motive for charges against Dlamini.

"The reason why there is a huge element of lawlessness in South Africa is because some of the state organs are very ineffective, they are being used for political persecution of non-criminals," said Dlamini on Thursday, adding that this case was proof that he had touched the right nerves.

Advocate Tiny Seboko, on Dlamini's legal team, said that they had made representations to the DPP that the charges against Dlamini be withdrawn, however, the state had not yet responded to the recommendation.

Ahead of his appearance, Dlamini told News24 that he was confident about the outcome of his case.

"You can see the number of students who are behind me, and people are writing exams," he smiled, pointing at the large crowd of students and supporters who were following him to the court room.

Dlamini said that he would continue to fight for the #FeesMustFall movement, and that him and his comrades would go back to campuses to reactivate members.

"We must continue fighting for the complete emancipation of the black child. Free education must be achieved, it will be achieved!

"This case is a reminder to those student activists who were giving up, to say the fight is not over up until free education is achieved," he said outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

Source: News24