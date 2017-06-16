Uganda: Ssalongo KCCA

KCCA FC beat lower division Paidha Black Angels to win the Uganda Cup last evening and completed a rare domestic league and cup triumph in the same season, writes JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

Despite playing on an unfamiliar and rough pitch at Arua's Green Light stadium, KCCA FC lived up to the billing by defeating Paidha Black Angels 2-0 to clinch their ninth Uganda Cup trophy yesterday.

In-form strikers Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Derrick Nsibambi scored in the first and second half respectively for KCCA to earn their first-ever domestic double triumph, which elevates the Yellows to the class of traditional rivals SC Villa and Express FC.

Last month, KCCA retained the Azam-sponsored Uganda Premier League (UPL) title. By adding the Uganda Cup to their trophy cabin in the same season, coach Mike Mutebi's side not only get the bragging rights of being top of the country's football but also earn the 'Ssalongo' title.

The Luganda word refers to the father of twins. Yesterday's triumph ended a 13-year cup drought at KCCA, with the previous successes recorded in 1979, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1987, 1990, 1993 and 2004.

It is a deserving feat for Mutebi and his charges, who have dominated domestic football and excelled on the continent, where the club is featuring in the Caf Confederations Cup group stage.

"It feels good to deliver this achievement to the club but now our focus turns to Rivers United," Mutebi, whose success has led to suggestions of being KCCA's greatest manager thus far, said.

Mutebi is cautious against his players getting carried away while a daunting task lies ahead in the Confederations Cup. KCCA must avoid defeat in Nigeria when they play Rivers next week to keep their hopes of reaching the quarterfinal stage.