Uganda: Falcons Look to Bounce Back

A meeting between the Falcons of 2007 and the current team would probably be the spark for third world war.

The heroics of the record league champions can only be located in the past as the current cast of players cannot plunder a single win in the national basketball league.

After three games, the six-time champions have already fallen thrice and a win over Ndejje University this evening at YMCA, Wandegeya is far from guaranteed.

Falcons, who are handled by former Power coach Bernice Ankunda, lie tenth on the 12-team log. It is a run that must end if the team is hoping for a better season than they had last year.

"We shall catch up," guard Vinnie Jurua stated in reaction to the team's slow start.

Falcons are paying the price for staying dormant in the off-season while their rival teams recruited for the season. The team, now under the leadership of Denis Mbidde, only started the search for players toward the start of the season.

With Steven Omony and Peter Elungat leaving for City Oilers and Our Savior respectively, Jurua, Francis Karoro and Moses Olobo are the only notable names remaining from the previous season.

Benard Okumu, who joined from Power, has been Falcons' main weapon on offence but his points have not been enough to get them a win. They lost to newly promoted JKL Dolphins before suffering an 86-51 defeat at the hands of Power.

FUBA NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday@YMCA

Our Saviour v UPDF- 6pm

JKL Dolphins v Warriors- 8pm

Sunday@YMCA

Gladiators v Stormers- 1pm

Falcons v Ndejje-3pm

Javon Ladies v Nkumba -5pm

City Oilers v Marines-7pm

Sunday@ Mukono

UCU v KIU Rangers- 2pm