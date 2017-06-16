Uganda: Corruption - Jinja Officials Snub Meeting With Inspector General of Government

Jinja municipal council officials yesterday snubbed a fact-finding meeting with the the deputy Inspector General of Government, Fauzat Mariam Wangadya.

Following various complaints received by the Inspectorate of Government office, Wangadya had gone to Jinja to probe further the allegations of corruption, land grabbing, absenteeism shoddy work, nepotism among others.

Although the first meeting with the district officials was successful and well attended, Wangadya was welcomed by empty chairs and was ushered in by a cleaner when she walked in for her second scheduled meeting with the municipal council officials.

It took almost 30 minutes before the Jinja deputy town clerk, Jophram Waidhuba showed up to welcome the guests as other officials peeped from a distance.

A few minutes later, three more officials including the deputy mayor, Medius Asiimwe showed up prompting Wangandya to postpone the meeting, saying she couldn't leave her office in Kampala to come and address empty chairs.

Wangadya, who described Jinja as the headquarter of corruption followed by Kampala, expressed disappointment with the kind of reception she had received at Jinja town hall and cautioned the officials not to risk shunning her meetings ever again.

"I was scheduled to hold two meetings following numerous complaints of high corruption cases, land grabbing, fake academic documents, absenteeism, non-accountability, shoddy work and nepotism in the two entities but the municipal officials did not turn-up. This doesn't however exonerate them because I will come again," Wangadya said.

She assured the officials that nothing would deter the Inspectorate of Government from investigating all the cases brought to its attention and bring the culprits to book.

Asiimwe labored to explain why the officials had failed to show up for the meeting, saying they were attending the World Environment day celebrations at Mpumudde division. Our reporter visited the venue and didn't find any of the officials who were purported to be attending the celebrations.

URN