16 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Challengers Battle Kicc in Cricket League

The two opening batsmen for Uganda at the recent ICC World Cricket League Division three (WCLD3) tournament, Hamu Kayondo and Arthur Kyobe, are gifted athletes with a growing reputation.

However, during the WCLD3, they misfired, something that did not help their standing and places in the cricket Cranes.

And as they move on from that disastrous campaign, which saw Uganda relegated to division four, their domestic league performances will be under much scrutiny, including against a struggling KICC this Sunday in Kyambogo.

Kayondo only scored 66 runs and Kyobe 37 runs in five and four games respectively for Uganda. Yet, they returned to domestic matters in their game against Kutchi Tigers a fortnight ago, Kyobe scored seven runs in 18 balls. Kayondo could only muster 16 runs in 42 balls.

Such a run of scores has attracted criticism for Kyobe and Kayondo. But they are their own harshest critics. Inevitably, neither of them was pleased with the performance they put up in the country's colours. This dents confidence, and creates self doubt about one's ability.

