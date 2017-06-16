Tanzania: Ruvuma Set to Host Majimaji Trade Fair

Preparations for this year's Majimaji Selebuka Trade Fair in Songea, Ruvuma Region have gathered pace, with at least 11 firms and institutions so far registered to participate.

The Trade Fair will take place from July 22 to 30th this year as part of the annual Majimaji Selebuka Festival and organisers, Songea-Mississippi are looking forward to a successful event, said the event coordinator, Reinafrida Rwezaura.

"Majimaji Selebuka is a across- cutting event which involve trade fair, cultural & social activities, sports events, tourism and other activities which has been part and parcel of the life of people in Tanzania, particularly Southern Tanzania," she said in a statement.

According to her, the event aims at not only to exposing the goodness of the Southerners but opening doors and trade and investment opportunities to Tanzanians and foreigners.

"The event is open to every one and the organizers, invite various stakeholders to participate in the event especially small-scale rural entrepreneurs," she said.

Rwezaura said the target is to register over 50 participants from across the country mainly smallscale rural entrepreneurs and even outside the country, compared to 22 that participated in the last year's edition.

She named companies and institutions that have registered so far as Open University of Tanzania, Benedictine Sisters of St. Agnes Chipole, Conseneuth, Nathan Mpangala Foundation, Maweso Enterprises, ATCL, CRDB, JATA, Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) and SELEBUKA SEMBE.

She said Majimaji Selebuka Trade Fair provides an opportunity for SMEs from Ruvuma and other parts of the country to showcase their products and offer education and marketing to the visitors.

"It is an opportunity to SMEs in rural Tanzania to grow and become bigger and bigger," she said. She further said companies can showcase and demonstrate their latest products and services, meet with industry partners and customers, study activities of rivals, and examine recent market trends and opportunities.

The general objective of Majimaji Selebuka is to promote trade and investment potential of the south highland zone regions of the country.