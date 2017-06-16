South Africa: Scuffle Breaks Out As Zuma Begins Youth Day Speech

A scuffle broke out in the crowd as President Jacob Zuma was delivering his Youth Day address at the Tshing sport grounds in the North West on Friday.

A group of people at the back of the hall started chanting "Zuma Must Fall" as the president took to the stage.

He halted his speech briefly as the group was being ushered out by security.

After that, a larger group started shouting Zuma Must Fall and were also removed by guards.

As Zuma was delivering his speech, at some points, he was drowned out by some pupils who appeared restless.

Pupils, dressed in their respective school uniforms, started chatting amongst themselves as the president spoke.

Others left the hall halfway through the president's speech.

Outside the marque, some of the young people who had earlier chanted "Zuma Must Fall" gathered and sang: "Zuma, the country is burning".

The small group was being closely monitored by heavily armed police.

News24 attempted to speak to the group and they declined.

During his speech, Zuma detailed government's plans for the youth, including the fight against poverty, inequality and the achievement of economic freedom.

He said the youth needed to work together with government to achieve economic freedom.

The event was attended by North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.

