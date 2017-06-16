South Africa: CSA to Confirm New T20 Franchise Owners

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is set to unveil its eight new franchise owners ahead of the first ever T20 Global League .

The tournament is set to kick off in November with the final taking place on December 16 and it is considered a vital cog in attracting financial investment to South African cricket.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) having celebrated its 10th edition in 2017 and with Australia's Big Bash flourishing, this is South Africa's attempt to lure the biggest cricketing names in the world to the country to deliver a product that can benefit from the international interest in T20 cricket.

The process of applying for ownership and bidding for teams is long complete, and on Monday, June 19 in London - the day after the completion of the ICC Champions Trophy - the eight new franchise owners will be unveiled.

In addition to the announcement of the owners, the host cities of the eight franchises will also be confirmed as well as which cities each of the eight marquee Proteas players will be based in.

CSA originally confirmed that there had been over 150 expressions of interest from potential owners from all around the world with South Africa and India forming the bulk of the applicants.

There have also been strong reports that the owners of the IPL's Delhi Daredevils have put in a bid to buy one of the franchises while Kolkata Knight Riders' Shah Rukh Khan has also been heavily linked with a franchise.

*Sport24 journalist Lloyd Burnard will be attending the launch as a guest of CSA...

Source: Sport24