16 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mkinga Turns Battlefield for Tanga Rally

Tagged:

Related Topics

Organiser Tanga Motor Sports Club (TMSC) have decided to stage the entire leg two of the Tanga Rally in Mkinga District, as an endeavour to promote the sports in rural areas of Tanga Region.

The fourth round of this year's National Rally Championship (NRC) series, Tanga Rally will rev off on July 8 and 9, this year, drawing top drivers from six regions of Tanzania.

Twalib Hatibu, an officials in the organising committee, said Mkinga District, north West of Tanga municipality has never seen motor rally before, hence it was their turn to see and enjoy its thrills.

He said it will be a two-day event covering Tanga and Muheza districts in Day One competition before staging the Day 2 engine show in Mkinga District.

"Will have a Super Special Stage along Mkanyageni-Pongwe route tomorrow and repeat it twice," he said. He said the Day 2 competition will cover much Tanga-Mombasa highway with service Park to be placed at the newly constructed Mkinga Bus Stand.

From Tanga municipality cars will head to Mkinga for the opening stage, starring from Mkinga township to Kiruru.

Tanzania

Acacia Sticks to 2017 Output Forecast Despite Woes

Acacia Mining's production of gold from Tanzania has been hit by an export ban of mineral concentrates but targets… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.