Tanzania: Mkinga Turns Battlefield for Tanga Rally

Organiser Tanga Motor Sports Club (TMSC) have decided to stage the entire leg two of the Tanga Rally in Mkinga District, as an endeavour to promote the sports in rural areas of Tanga Region.

The fourth round of this year's National Rally Championship (NRC) series, Tanga Rally will rev off on July 8 and 9, this year, drawing top drivers from six regions of Tanzania.

Twalib Hatibu, an officials in the organising committee, said Mkinga District, north West of Tanga municipality has never seen motor rally before, hence it was their turn to see and enjoy its thrills.

He said it will be a two-day event covering Tanga and Muheza districts in Day One competition before staging the Day 2 engine show in Mkinga District.

"Will have a Super Special Stage along Mkanyageni-Pongwe route tomorrow and repeat it twice," he said. He said the Day 2 competition will cover much Tanga-Mombasa highway with service Park to be placed at the newly constructed Mkinga Bus Stand.

From Tanga municipality cars will head to Mkinga for the opening stage, starring from Mkinga township to Kiruru.