Photo: Daily News

Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Vice-President, Samia Suluhu Hassan will be the guest of honour at the pre-season friendly match between the English Premier League (EPL) side Everton FC and Kenya's Gor Mahia, scheduled to be staged next month at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

According to the statement released by the Vice-President Office in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the VP confirmed to grace the historic match on July 13th after holding discussion at the State House with SportPesa top officials who are the official sponsors of the two teams.

Samia commended the sports betting firm, for its good strategic plans aiming at developing athletes' talents especially in football both in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, saying that if that goal is achieved, Tanzania will be among Africa's powerhouse in football within the near future.

Furthermore, the vice-president has assured SportPesa officials that her office's door was open for consultations, whenever they face obstacles in fulfilling their goals.

On his side, SportPesa Tanzania Director of Adminstration and Compliance, Abbas Tarimba, told the vice-president that their company will continue to abide to all the country's laws and regulations in conducting their activities in the country.

"We have set major objectives of conducting business according to the country laws and regulations and make sure that our football goes places," he said, adding that in three years to come, SportPesa targets to be among the major taxpayers in the country as it is currently in Kenya.

Apart from that, Tarimba said the firm has plans to ensure they develop talents in the country as they know there are a lot of talented athletes in the country es pecially in football, which have not been tapped and developed.

Kenya's reigning Premier League champions, Gor Mahia, will take on Everton, managed by former Dutch international, Ronald Koeman, in a friendly match after emerging winners of the SportPesa Super Cup.

They beat AFC Leopards 3-0 in the final encounter at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday. The eagerly awaited match will witness Koeman side which is one of Britain's greatest, most historic and decorated clubs becoming the first EPL club to ever play in Tanzania.