16 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Samia to Grace Everton, Gor Mahia Tie

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan.
By Betram Lengama

Vice-President, Samia Suluhu Hassan will be the guest of honour at the pre-season friendly match between the English Premier League (EPL) side Everton FC and Kenya's Gor Mahia, scheduled to be staged next month at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

According to the statement released by the Vice-President Office in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the VP confirmed to grace the historic match on July 13th after holding discussion at the State House with SportPesa top officials who are the official sponsors of the two teams.

Samia commended the sports betting firm, for its good strategic plans aiming at developing athletes' talents especially in football both in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, saying that if that goal is achieved, Tanzania will be among Africa's powerhouse in football within the near future.

Furthermore, the vice-president has assured SportPesa officials that her office's door was open for consultations, whenever they face obstacles in fulfilling their goals.

On his side, SportPesa Tanzania Director of Adminstration and Compliance, Abbas Tarimba, told the vice-president that their company will continue to abide to all the country's laws and regulations in conducting their activities in the country.

"We have set major objectives of conducting business according to the country laws and regulations and make sure that our football goes places," he said, adding that in three years to come, SportPesa targets to be among the major taxpayers in the country as it is currently in Kenya.

Apart from that, Tarimba said the firm has plans to ensure they develop talents in the country as they know there are a lot of talented athletes in the country es pecially in football, which have not been tapped and developed.

Kenya's reigning Premier League champions, Gor Mahia, will take on Everton, managed by former Dutch international, Ronald Koeman, in a friendly match after emerging winners of the SportPesa Super Cup.

They beat AFC Leopards 3-0 in the final encounter at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday. The eagerly awaited match will witness Koeman side which is one of Britain's greatest, most historic and decorated clubs becoming the first EPL club to ever play in Tanzania.

East Africa

Panic As 40 MPs Get Pro-Gay Magazines in Mail Boxes

What goes into the pigeon holes of MPs matters to them and security personnel. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.