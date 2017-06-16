South Sudan: Ministry Launches Open Tender for Petroleum Audit

Juba — The Ministry invites companies to bid on a public tender to perform the audit and produce a 2017 audit report on the industry The Government of National Unity of South Sudan commits to transparency and enhanced efficiency in its petroleum sector.

Open tender announced for companies to complete a petroleum sector audit and produce a 2017 audit report. Tender opens immediately and closes on July 14, with winners to be announced on July 17, 2017.

South Sudan’s government will commission an audit of national oil production and petroleum industry activities, the Ministry of Petroleum announced today. The Ministry invites companies to bid on a public tender to perform the audit and produce a 2017 audit report on the industry.

Objectives of the audit include completing an accurate assessment of oil, condensate and gas reserves and production; reporting on revenue and investment flows; and making recommendations on the technical, fiscal and regulatory issues faced by petroleum industry actors.

The move to enhance efficiency and promote transparency in the hydrocarbons sector is viewed by the Ministry of Petroleum as the foundation for South Sudan’s future prosperity. The successful completion of the petroleum audit will be an important step towards EITI candidacy and membership.

Companies are invited to bid on the open tender up to July 14, 2017, and can receive the relevant bidding guidelines and documents by writing to:

1. Eng. Mohamed Lino Benjamin, Undersecretary, Ministry of Petroleum

Email: mbenjamin@mopam.goss.org

Phone: +211 956 666 935 / +211 912 366 661

2. Mr. Steven Puoch Riek Deng, Executive Director, Office of the Minister, Ministry of Petroleum

Email: guancajen@gmail.com

Phone: +211 950 800 039 / +211 922 555 344