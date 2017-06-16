Kenya: Telkom Orange, Kenya Police Out to Tighten Grip on Top Spots

Champions Telkom Orange and men's league leaders Kenya Police will be looking to tighten their grips on their leads in their respective Kenya Hockey Union Premier League matches this weekend.

Orange, who lead the women's table, take on Multimedia University from 12 noon on Saturday at the City Park Stadium, while Police will face USIU in Sunday's last match at the same venue.

There are 12 matches spread across Nairobi, Mombasa and Kakamega this weekend as the first leg nears its conclusion.

Kakamega-based Western Jaguars will be at home to third-placed Greensharks Saturday afternoon before hosting Parkroad Badgers Sunday morning.

Nakuru travel to Nairobi for two matches - they face Chase Sailors Saturday afternoon before ending their weekend tour of the city with a date against second from bottom Parklands.

Mombasa Sports Club welcome Amira Sailors in a women's top flight encounter on Saturday. Orange, who are eyeing a record 20th crown, head into Saturdays' match in ominous form. They have won all the eight matches they have played so far this season, scored an impressive 50 goals and are yet to concede.

The impressive statistics make them overwhelming favourites to secure three points against the students. Orange coach Jos Openda is however taking no chances and has warned against complacency.

"We take every match seriously and this one will be no different. Teams always rise to the occasion when they face us and I expect a tough battle against Multimedia," Openda said.

The tactician is likely to start with his two lethal strikers, Jackline Mwangi and Audrey Omaido.

The two have scored 12 goals each to lead the scoring charts and will prove to be a handful against the Multimedia defence. A win for the champions will move them to 27 points, six ahead of second placed USIU Spartans.

LOST 9-0

Multimedia come into the match on the back of last weekend's 9-0 thrashing by Spartans and their head coach Vincent Odhiambo is demanding a response.

"It was a disaster last weekend and we need to pick ourselves for another big challenge. Orange are a top side and we need to be at our very best to get anything from the match," the tactician said.

The students are second from bottom with three points and have lost six matches, winning only once.

On Sunday, Kenya Police will be out to get back to winning ways after they lost their 100 percent record after a 3-3 draw against Wazalendo 10 days ago. Police had won their opening 10 matches prior to the draw.

The students will take inspiration from that result which proved the law enforcers are beatable.

FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)

Saturday

Premier Women: Telkom Orange v Multimedia University (12noon), Mombasa Sports Club v Chase Amira (3 pm Mombasa)

National Men: Multimedia University v Karate Axiom (2pm), Park Road Tigers v Mombasa Sports Club (6 pm)

Premier Men: Chase Sailors v Nakuru (4pm), Western Jaguars v Green Sharks (4 pm, Kakamega)

Sunday

Premier Men: Western Jaguars v Park Road Badgers (9am, Kakamega), Parklands SportsClub v Nakuru (11am), Kenya Police v USIU (5pm)

Premier Women: Sliders v Multimedia University (1pm)

National Men: Gorilla v Mombasa Sports Club (9am), Thika Rovers v Daystar University (3pm)