Cameroon Gunning for Gold

The Champion of Africa will play their first game against Chile on Sunday June 18, 2017

The 10th edition of the FIFA Confederations Cup will kick off in Russia tomorrow. The Confederations Cup brings together the best teams from the different continents. Africa's champion, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will represent the continent at the intercontinental competition. The other countries taking part in the competition are hosts, Russia, Germany, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Cameroon will play against Chile in the second game of the competition on Sunday June 18, 2017 at the Otryktiye Arena, Moscow at 9:00 pm. The national football squad arrived in Moscow on Wednesday June 14, 2017 to get set for the competition. Shortly after their arrival in Moscow the Lions had a series of training sessions to keep the players on their feet before Sunday's encounter. To qualify for this year's competition, Cameroon won the Africa Cup of Nations for the fifth time. It was not an easy task for the Lions as they beat Senegal in the quarterfinals through penalty kicks and in the final, they come from behind to beat Egypt thanks to the goal poaching spirit of Vincent Aboubakar which gave them their ticket to the Confederations Cup. Coach Hugo Broos will be counting on rich talents of team captain, Benjamin Moukandjo, who is capable of playing in several positions up front and Aboubakar Vincent, Christian Basogog, among others. Cameroon will no doubt have a tough time against Germany and Chile in Group B, since the current squad can't boast of any stars from Europe's top leagues. Cameroon is taking part in the FIFA Confederations Cup for the third time. Their best performance was in 2003 when the finished runners up. Four Russian cities will host the matches to be played in four different stadiums including: Saint Petersburg, Moscow, Kazan, and Sochi.