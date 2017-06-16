16 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Ordered to Receive Suicidal Presidential Aspirant's Papers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abiud Ochieng

Presidential aspirant Peter Solomon Gichira on Friday obtained orders compelling the electoral body to receive his nomination papers.

Justice George Odunga directed the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to accept Mr Gichira's nomination papers and consider them within 36 hours.

The judge also said written explanations should be given to the aspirant should IEBC reject the nomination papers.

Mr Gichira, who is an independent presidential candidate, has been in and out of court ever since he expressed interest to seek the highest office in the August elections.

He had last month obtained High Court orders directing IEBC to accept the signatures he had collected from his supporters in 24 constituencies, who had nominated him.

However, upon presenting his nomination papers to IEBC officials at the Kenyatta International Convention Center, a misunderstanding arose and he was latter charged in court on May 29, for attempting to commit suicide, creating disturbance and malicious damage of property valued at Sh30,000.

He denied the charges and was released on a Sh200,000 cash bail.

He however claimed that these were attempts to frustrate his presidential bid.

Kenya

dfcu Bank Sells Crane Bank Rwanda to Kenya's CBA

dfcu Bank has shed the Crane Bank Rwanda assets and liabilities off its books, choosing to focus on the Ugandan market. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.