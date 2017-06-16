Kenya: IEBC Ordered to Receive Suicidal Presidential Aspirant's Papers

Presidential aspirant Peter Solomon Gichira on Friday obtained orders compelling the electoral body to receive his nomination papers.

Justice George Odunga directed the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to accept Mr Gichira's nomination papers and consider them within 36 hours.

The judge also said written explanations should be given to the aspirant should IEBC reject the nomination papers.

Mr Gichira, who is an independent presidential candidate, has been in and out of court ever since he expressed interest to seek the highest office in the August elections.

He had last month obtained High Court orders directing IEBC to accept the signatures he had collected from his supporters in 24 constituencies, who had nominated him.

However, upon presenting his nomination papers to IEBC officials at the Kenyatta International Convention Center, a misunderstanding arose and he was latter charged in court on May 29, for attempting to commit suicide, creating disturbance and malicious damage of property valued at Sh30,000.

He denied the charges and was released on a Sh200,000 cash bail.

He however claimed that these were attempts to frustrate his presidential bid.